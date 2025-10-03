Michael Reiziger has named five debutantes in the Netherlands U21 squad for the upcoming Euro qualifiers.
After a poor start at home to Israel, Netherlands continue their European Championship qualifying campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Lithuania.
Reiziger has called up Jayden Addai, Aymen Sliti, Givairo Read, Sam de Grand, and Bernt Klaverboer for the first time. De Grand is a surprise selection with the full-back currently playing for SK Lommel in the Belgian second division.
For Read, it is a long-awaited call-up to the U21s after Reiziger was criticised for not including him in the squad for last summer’s European Championships. The Feyenoord right-back finally makes the step up from the U19s.
The squad includes a number of top talents such as Kees Smit (AZ Alkmaar), Antoni Milambo (Brentford) and Ernest Poku (Bayer Leverkusen).