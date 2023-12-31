2023 is almost over, so Michael Bell starts to take a look at the year ahead and predicts five players who could make their Netherlands debuts in 2024.
2024 is set to be a big year for Oranje with the European Championships in Germany taking place in the summer and then the start of the World Cup qualifiers a few months later.
Ronald Koeman will stick mostly to the same squad he has at the moment but there are chances for some players to make their debuts. Let’s look at five players who have a chance of making it to Oranje next year.
Joshua Zirkzee
After becoming a star in Serie A for Bologna, Joshua Zirkzee is being linked with some of the biggest clubs around Europe.
With the striker position still one of the weakest in the Oranje squad, it would seem illogical not to give Zirkzee a chance during the friendlies in March against Scotland and Germany.
The 22-year-old has eight goals and four assists in 20 appearances this season for Bologna and the club is chasing the Champions League in Serie A. Zirkzee hasn’t just impressed with his finishing, but also his hold up play and vision. This would make him perfect for an Oranje side set to play 5-3-2 in Germany this summer.
Ronald Koeman was criticised for only picking Jerdy Schouten once he made the move from Bologna to PSV. He cannot wait to give Zirkzee a chance as he could be a key man in turning the Netherlands into contenders this summer.
Sven Botman
Unlike up front, the Netherlands is stacked at the centre-back position but Sven Botman certainly deserves to make his debut in 2024.
A star for Newcastle United last season, Botman earned call-ups to the squad but was not given any minutes. This season, he has been unlucky with injuries but 2024 will be the time for Botman to come into Koeman’s side.
Virgil van Dijk is certain to start in the centre of the back five with Nathan Ake the leading candidate to start to the left of him. However, Botman can act as the backup on the left and could start if Ake is moved to left-back against stronger opponents.
Assured in possession and a great reader of the game, Botman has developed hugely since leaving Ajax and he will be a future guaranteed starter for the Netherlands at some point as he is only 23.
Ian Maatsen
Koeman is certainly a fan of Maatsen having called him into his squad last year, despite the young full-back hardly playing for Chelsea.
Maatsen’s versatility makes him useful to have in the squad as he can be played at full-back or on the wing. He has slotted in at left-back for Chelsea and also as a right-winger. His future seems set to be at left-back and this isn’t a position that is nailed down at the moment.
With a move to Borussia Dortmund rumoured, Maatsen is set for more guaranteed minutes in 2024 and that could guarantee him a debut in Oranje.
Jan Paul van Hecke
An under-appreciated part of Brighton and Hove Albion’s defence, Van Hecke has developed rapidly under head coach Roberto de Zerbi.
His height, strength and assuredness in possession have all impressed Brighton fans this season and he will undoubtedly be under the radar for Koeman.
He is further down the pecking order at the minute, but should the likes of Jurrien Timber, Lutsharel Geertruida and Stefan de Vrij suffer injuries, then Van Hecke would be ready to step in.
He is only 23, just like Botman, so there is plenty of time for him to break into Oranje but that could come in 2024 if he continues to impress in the Premier League.
Azor Matusiwa
He may not be on the radar fully at the moment, but Matusiwa is once again having a strong campaign for Stade de Reims and a debut in Oranje should not be ruled out.
The midfield position alongside Frenkie de Jong is up for grabs with nobody yet being able to nail it down. The emergence of Tijjani Reijnders has pushed some others down the pecking order, but Matusiwa could come into the frame after the Euros, especially if he gets a move to a bigger club. Ajax have been linked.
The former Groningen star excels at ball retention and is one of the top five in Ligue 1 for interceptions this season. He is also in the top 15 players for successful tackles and has high passing statistics.
At 25, Matusiwa could be a late bloomer and one that could add some bite to the Oranje midfield, which has been missing since the days of Nigel de Jong and Mark van Bommel.
