Zian Flemming scored the winning goal as Millwall defeated Blackpool 3-2 on Friday evening.
Flemming has had an excellent campaign with Millwall and he is a big reason why the club is heading for a playoff spot.
On Friday, Millwall were drawing 2-2 with Blackpool until Flemming netted his 15th goal of the season from the penalty spot to seal a victory for his side.
Millwall are now fifth with one game left to go so their dreams of a place in the Premier League remain. Flemming’s goal relegated Blackpool to League one.