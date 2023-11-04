Go Ahead Eagles are up to fifth in the Eredivisie after a comfortable 5-1 win over Vitesse Arnhem.
Go Ahead Eagles home form has been outstanding this season so it was no surprise that they took control from the start against a struggling Vitesse side.
In the 22nd minute, Oliver Valaker Edvardsen had a goal disallowed before Willum Willumsson eventually made it 1-0 just before the break.
Phillip Cocu made a triple change at half time but it didn’t help as Edvardsen took advantage of a horrible blunder by Eloy Room to make it 2-0. A minute later, Victor Edvardsen added a third on a rebound.
Marco van Ginkel pulled one back for the visitors but Willumsson finished off a nice attack for the fourth and then Joris Kramer cooly finished for a fifth.
Go Ahead Eagles have climbed to fifth in the table while Vitesse sit 16th.