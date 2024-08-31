Carlos Forbs has departed Ajax to join Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan with an option to buy.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Forbs only joined Ajax last summer from Manchester City and he made 38 appearances for the club, scoring three times.
Olympique Lyon were interested in the winger for weeks but Wolves swooped on deadline day to take the winger to the Premier League.
The Portuguese attacker joins on loan but it will be made permanent should Forbs make 10 appearances. Ajax would then receive a fee of around €13.5 million.