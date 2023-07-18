Fortuna Sittard have announced the signings of Alen Halilovic, Loreintz Rosier and Mitchell Dijks.

The now 27-year-old Halilovic has previously played for Dinamo Zagreb, Barcelona, ​​Sporting Gijón, Hamburger SV, Las Palmas, Milan, Standard Liège, Heerenveen, Birmingham City, Reading and HNK Rijeka.

The attacking midfielder now returns to the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard on a one-year deal with the option of another two.

The club has also announced the signing of former Ajax left-back Mitchell Dijks on a one-year deal with the option of a second.

Last season, Dijks was with Vitesse Arnhem but was now available on a free transfer. The 30-year-old has previously been with Bologna and Norwich City among others.

Fortuna’s third signing of the day is defensive midfielder Loreintz Rosier, who joins on a free transfer from Portuguese side Estoril. The 24-year-old signs a two-year deal with the option of a third.




