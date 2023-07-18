Fortuna Sittard have announced the signings of Alen Halilovic, Loreintz Rosier and Mitchell Dijks.
The now 27-year-old Halilovic has previously played for Dinamo Zagreb, Barcelona, Sporting Gijón, Hamburger SV, Las Palmas, Milan, Standard Liège, Heerenveen, Birmingham City, Reading and HNK Rijeka.
The attacking midfielder now returns to the Eredivisie with Fortuna Sittard on a one-year deal with the option of another two.
The club has also announced the signing of former Ajax left-back Mitchell Dijks on a one-year deal with the option of a second.
Last season, Dijks was with Vitesse Arnhem but was now available on a free transfer. The 30-year-old has previously been with Bologna and Norwich City among others.
Fortuna’s third signing of the day is defensive midfielder Loreintz Rosier, who joins on a free transfer from Portuguese side Estoril. The 24-year-old signs a two-year deal with the option of a third.