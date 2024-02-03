Fortuna Sittard came from 2-0 and 3-2 down to earn a 3-3 draw against Heerenveen.

The big news before the start was the dropping of Andries Noppert to the bench with Mickey van der Hart coming into the eleven.

Van der Hart had a quiet first half and his side took the lead through Osame Sahraoui in the 19th minute before a fierce strike from Luuk Brouwers made it 2-0. The closest that Fortuna came in the first half was a Justin Lonwijk strike against the crossbar.

The hosts pulled one back through an Alen Halilovic penalty after an hour and it was suddenly 2-2 when Rodrigo Guth headed in from a short corner.

Brouwers got his second of the game to restore Heerenveen’s lead but Halilovic earned Fortuna a point following some poor goalkeeping from Van der Hart.

Before the end, Brouwers was denied a hattrick by the crossbar and the point means Heerenveen are 12th while Fortuna are 9th.




