Fortuna Sittard has signed former Utrecht winger Kristoffer Peterson on a free transfer.
The Swede has previously played in the Netherlands with FC Utrecht, Roda JC Kerkrade and Heracles Almelo, but has been abroad in recent years at Swansea City and Fortuna Düsseldorf.
Most recently, Peterson played at Hapoel Beer Sheva but was available on a free transfer. Fortuna Sittard have swooped to bring him back to the Eredivisie.
Peterson told the Fortuna Sittard website, “I am happy to return to the Dutch fields. I have had very nice periods here and I therefore know what to expect from the Dutch competition. I hope to get fit as soon as possible and contribute to the successes of this team.”