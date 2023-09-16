Inspired by Alen Halilovic and Tijjani Noslin, Fortuna Sittard came from behind at the break to defeat Volendam 3-1.
Fortuna Sittard went into the game unbeaten in their last four games and full of confidence. Volendam, on the other hand, had yet to record a point.
The hosts were favourite but it was Volendam who took the lead in the 40th minute. Newcastle United loanee Garang Kuol scored his first for the club with a wonderful curling strike into the top corner.
Ten minutes into the second half, Oguzhan Özyakup equalised following a fine team move. Seven minutes later, it was 2-1 for the hosts as Tijjani Noslin headed in.
Fortuna then sealed the victory in the 89th minute as Alen Halilovic weaved past two defenders before finding the net.
Another fine performance from Fortuna Sittard, while Volendam’s search for a point goes on.