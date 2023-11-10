Fortuna Sittard steamrolled Heracles Almelo on Friday evening with four goals in the first half leading to a comfortable 4-1 victory.
Fortuna went into the game without a win in their last five games but you wouldn’t have guessed that judging by the first half.
Rodrigo Guth fired the hosts in front after only six minutes and then some poor defending then allowed Milan Robberechts to double the lead.
In the 32nd minute, Alen Halilovic found the top corner to make it 3-0 before Kaj Sierhuis added a fourth against his former club.
Fortuna Sittard took their foot off the gas in the second half, and the only goal came in the 89th minute when Mario Engels pulled back a consolation.
Fortuna Sittard moves to ninth with the win while Heracles Almelo is in 11th.