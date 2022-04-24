Fortuna Sittard have moved up to 14th in the Eredivisie table after a 1-0 victory over Go Ahead Eagles.
Fortuna Sittard was put under pressure with relegation rivals PEC Zwolle and Willem II both winning this weekend. They were looking to respond against Go Ahead Eagles and they thought they had the lead within ten minutes but Paul Gladon’s effort was ruled out for offside.
In the 21st minute, Fortuna did have the lead with Zian Flemming finding the net with a deflected effort from distance which flew over goalkeeper Andries Noppert.
Fortuna remained in control from that point but a second goal was not netted. Mats Seuntjens was closest but his shot came back off the post.
Fortuna Sittard took the win and they jump to 14th in the table with only four games left. Go Ahead Eagles lie in ninth.