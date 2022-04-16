Fortuna Sittard took a big step towards safety with a crucial 3-0 win over the bottom of the table Sparta Rotterdam.
Henk Fraser was confirmed as the next head coach of Utrecht earlier this week but he is still trying to keep Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie. On Saturday night he was looking for a crucial win against Fortuna Sittard in a rearranged fixture.
The game sprung to life in the tenth minute when Mats Seuntjens scored but the referee had already blown for a Fortuna Sittard free-kick. Seuntjens was incensed but he netted the resulting free-kick to put Fortuna in front.
Ten minutes before the break, Paul Gladon made it 2-0 by finishing off a Zian Flemming cross. It was Gladon’s first goal for Fortuna and came against his former side.
In first half stoppage time, Bart Vriends found the net but referee Serdar Gözübüyük decided to rule out the header for a foul after consulting VAR.
Gladon made sure of Fortuna’s win in the 77th minute with a third goal and before the end Charlison Benschop had a fourth ruled out for offside.
Fortuna Sittard are now 15th and three points above the drop zone. Sparta remains 18th but they do have a game in hand against Vitesse Arnhem.