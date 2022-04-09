Utrecht were held to a 1-1 draw by Fortuna Sittard after VAR ruled out a late goal from the hosts.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Utrecht went into the game in poor form but they took the lead in the fifth minute when Mark van der Maarel intercepted a throw-in before setting up Bart Ramselaar to net.
The hosts could have doubled their lead before the break but Willem Janssen put a header over the bar, while Quinten Timber failed to find the net twice from promising positions.
Fortuna Sittard got their first big chance early in the second half when Zian Flemming raced in on goal but he was denied by Fabian de Keijzer, who also parried Mats Seuntjens’ rebound. Djevencio van der Kust also cleared an effort from Seuntjens off the line.
On the hour mark, Fortuna did equalise when Flemming found the net after De Keijzer had made a save from Tesfaldet Tekie. The visitors then came close to taking the lead but De Keijzer was called into action again to deny Seuntjens and Flemming.
In stoppage time, Utrecht thought they had nicked the victory when Van der Maarel netted from an Adam Maher free-kick. However, VAR disallowed the goal for a handball by Willem Janssen.
Utrecht remains sixth after the draw while Fortuna are 16th and level on points with Willem II in 15th.