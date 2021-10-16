George Cox scored in the 86th minute to seal Fortuna Sittard a 1-0 victory over Cambuur.
The hosts headed into the game on five points while Cambuur have had a strong start to their campaign, collecting twelve points.
The first half was a dull affair in a half-full stadium with both goalkeepers only having to make saves just before the half-time whistle. Yanick van Osch denied Michael Breij’s shot, while Sonny Stevens kept out Emil Hansson’s effort.
Mees Hoedemakers’s free-kick was deflected onto the bar for Cambuur early in the second half, while Tom Boare was denied by the offside flag. At the other end, Stevens saved well from a Zian Flemming header.
The game seemed to be heading for a draw but in the 86th minute, George Cox worked the ball into the net from close range to give Fortuna Sittard the lead.
Cambuur thought they had equalised in stoppage time through Mitchel Paulissen, but VAR ruled the goal out for a very narrow offside.
Fortuna Sittard take a much-needed victory and they go 14th in the table, while Cambuur are 9th.