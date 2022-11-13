Groningen sack Wormuth Groningen has confirmed that Frank Wormuth is no longer their ...

Vitesse strike late to take a ... Simon van Duivenbooden netted a last-minute goal to earn Vitesse ...

Feyenoord go top with big win ... Feyenoord defeated Excelsior 5-1 in the Rotterdam derby on Sunday ...

Heerenveen down Cambuur in Fri... Heerenveen defeated Cambuur 2-1 in the Frisian derby on Sunday ...

Fortuna Sittard leave it late ... Fortuna Sittard scored a 95th-minute winner as they defeated Groningen ...

NEC Nijmegen hammer 10-man RKC... NEC Nijmegen ran out comfortable 6-1 winners over RKC Waalwijk ...

PSV lose top spot after defeat... PSV Eindhoven failed to capitalise on Ajax's slip-up as they ...