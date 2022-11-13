Fortuna Sittard scored a 95th-minute winner as they defeated Groningen 3-2 in the Euroborg.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
The clash was forgetful in the first-half until Groningen took the lead on the stroke of half-time. Neraysho Kasanwirjo found Ragnar Oratmangoen with an excellent ball and the winger then crossed for Ricardo Pepi to net at the front post.
Groningen held onto that lead until substitute Paul Gladon turned the game on its head. In the 78th minute, Gladon headed in the equaliser before the forward made it 2-1 quickly with a strike into the corner.
Groningen equalised in the 91st minute as Florian Krüger finished off a pass from Cyril Ngonge. However, Fortuna Sittard did not settle for the point and in the final moments, Tijjani Noslin shot in from close range to earn the visitors a victory.
Fortuna Sittard goes into the World Cup break in 12th while Groningen is 15th.