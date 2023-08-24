Fortuna Sittard have signed AC Milan striker Marko Lazetic on loan until the end of the season.
Paul Gladon departed Fortuna Sittard for Armenia on Thursday, leaving space up front for the club to bring in Lazetic.
The 19-year-old told the club website, “I’m really looking forward to my time at Fortuna. I hear good stories about the Eredivisie and it is a competition in which young players get a chance. The goal next season is to help the team to as many victories as possible and to develop further as a player and a person.”
AC Milan signed the Serbian from Red Star Belgrade for €4.5 million. and he has so far played twice for the first-team.
