Hull City has confirmed the signing of Fortuna Sittard goalkeeper Ivor Pandur for an undisclosed fee.
The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with Fortuna Sittard from Hellas Verona before he made it permanent in the summer.
However, Pandur has already departed the club with Hull City swooping to sign the Croatian stopper on a deal until the summer of 2027 with an option to extend it.
Pandur made 18 appearances for Fortuna Sittard this season, conceding 28 times, but also keeping six clean sheets.