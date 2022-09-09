Fortuna Sittard has announced the arrival of new head coach Julio Velázquez on a deal until the end of the season.
The 40-year-old Spaniard has worked as a head coach of a number of clubs, including Alavés, Marítimo, Vitória Setúbal, Udinese, Real Betis and Villarreal, among others.
Velazquez now takes charge of Fortuna Sittard, who have had a difficult start to the campaign and sit bottom of the table without a single point.
Technical manager Sjoerd Ars told the club website, “Julio made an impression in his presentation because of the way in which he had analyzed our team, including the pain points, but certainly also the possibilities. We are convinced that he is the right man to bring energy, tactical discipline and intensity to our team at the moment. If we can all achieve that, hopefully, we will leave the lower regions soon.”