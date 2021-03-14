VVV-Venlo are in trouble at the bottom of the table after a 3-1 loss to Fortuna Sittard.
Georgios Giakoumakis returned to the VVV line-up for the clash with Fortuna Sittard and the hosts were hoping the striker could fire them to a much-needed win. Willem II’s win on Saturday meant VVV went into the game only a point above the bottom three.
However, it was Fortuna Sittard who had the lead in the tenth minute with Lisandro Semedo firing in after a good pass from Mats Seuntjens.
At the break, Hans de Koning brought on Torino Hunte and Yahcuroo Roemer for Meritan Shabani and Simon Janssen as VVV went on the attack. That resulted in an equaliser with Giakoumakis netting on the rebound after his initial effort was saved.
However, VVV were only level for five minutes before Seuntjens fired Fortuna Sittard back in front after taking advantage of errors in the hosts defence. Seven minutes later, Zian Flemming then added a third for Fortuna to seal the victory.
VVV are now in big danger in 15th spot while Fortuna Sittard are 10th.