Fortuna Sittard has sacked head coach Sjors Ultee after a poor start to the season.
The Limburg side have invested heavily during the summer including the arrival of striker Buruk Yilmaz, but they have lost their opening three games.
This weekend’s 4-1 loss to Cambuur at home has led to the sacking of Sjors Ultee, while Robby Alflen also departs. Jeroen Schepens and Dominik Vergoossen will take over for the time being.
Ultee has been Fortuna’s head coach since November 2020 and he led the club to an 11th-place finish last season. At only 35 he was the youngest coach in the Eredivisie.