Fortuna Sittard struck a 94th minute winner as they defeated RKC Waalwijk 2-1.
RKC were in decent form going into the game they seemed the most likely to score the opener, but some poor defending led to Alessio da Cruz making it 1-0 for Fortuna Sittard.
The hosts then went in search for the equaliser which came in the 90th minute through Silverstein van der Water. The home crowd went wild but that was short lived as Ryan Fosso popped up to net a winner in the 94th minute.
Fortuna are eighth after the win while RKC remains in 17th.