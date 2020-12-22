Fortuna Sittard found a 92nd minute winner to seal a 2-1 victory over RKC Waalwijk.
Fortuna Sittard have come into form in December after a difficult start to the campaign and they were looking to end the year on a high against RKC.
However, it was RKC who took the lead in the 15th minute as Finn Stokkers finished off a clever through ball from Cyril Ngonge.
In first-half injury time, Sebastian Polter tapped in from close range to level the score. The goal was eventually given after a VAR check for offside.
Polter then got a glorious chance to make it 2-1 but put his header wide. It appeared that missed chance would mean the points were shared, but in the 92nd minute, Lisandro Semedo burst through before firing past Kostas Lamprou to make it 2-1 for Fortuna Sittard.
The hosts then held on through eight minutes of injury time to seal the three points which moves them to 12th. RKC are in 14th.