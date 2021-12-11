In the battle at the bottom of the table, Fortuna Sittard took a crucial 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle.
PEC Zwolle went into the game bottom of the table with Fortuna Sittard one place above them.
The game began swiftly with Mees de Wit firing an early chance for the hosts into the side netting before Mats Seuntjens was denied at the other end by PEC Zwolle goalkeeper Kostas Lamprou.
After an interruption from some fans setting off fireworks, Fortuna Sittard hit the post through Mickael Tirpan. At the other end, Eliano Reijnders fired wide.
In the 64th minute, Lamprou made a huge error as he dropped the ball under pressure to Nigel Lonwijk, who tapped in. That goal was enough to take the victory as PEC Zwolle failed to mount a late offensive.
Fortuna Sittard rise to 16th, while PEC Zwolle is bottom and seven points from safety.