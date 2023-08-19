Fortuna Sittard have their first three points of the season after they defeated Almere City 2-1 in Limburg.
After seven minutes, Fortuna Sittard had the lead with Hamdi Akujobi netting an own goal after a long throw was headed on by Paul Gladon.
The hosts seemed to be heading for a simple win when Loreintz Rosier headed in a second. However, Almere City gave themselves hope before the break when Thomas Robinet halved the deficit.
In the second half, Fortuna failed to kill the game off and Almere City did get some chances to equalise. Ivor Pandur denied Anthony Limbombe, though, while Akujobi also couldn’t convert an opportunity in stoppage time.
Fortuna Sittard takes the three points and they remain unbeaten from two games, while Almere City are still searching for their first top flight point.