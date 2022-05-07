Fortuna Sittard came away from FC Twente with a crucial 2-1 victory on Saturday evening to put them within touching distance of safety.
Twente was looking for a victory to keep themselves on track for a place in Europe next season and to put pressure on third. Fortuna Sittard started the day outside the bottom three and we’re looking to take another step towards safety.
Fortuna Sittard was battling for every inch and they had two yellow cards in the opening stages before they took the lead after 25 minutes. Zian Flemming cleverly found the net after a Paul Gladon cross.
Twente equalised in the 37th minute after a wonderful attack was finished off by Ricky van Wolfswinkel. It was the in-form striker’s fourth goal in four games.
Twente was in control but before the break, Fortuna made it 2-1 thanks to an excellent free-kick from Flemming.
After the break, Twente pushed but they came up against an in-form Yanick van Osch in the Fortuna goal. The stopper came under fire in the second half but he kept his side ahead to take a crucial victory.
Fortuna Sittard remains 15th and they will stay three points above the drop zone with two games left to play. Twente are fourth but AZ Alkmaar could overtake them if they defeat Ajax on Sunday.