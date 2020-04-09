According to Sky Sports, Manchester United have lifted the option to extend Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s contract for another year.
The defender, who is currently out injured, was coming into the final few months of his current contract at Manchester United. However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees a future in the Dutch international, and the club are now set to use the option in his contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford for another year.
Fosu-Mensah will now be focusing on getting completely fit in order to make an impact during pre-season and prove that he can play a part for them next season.
Louis van Gaal handed Fosu-Mensah his Manchester United debut back in 2016, but the 22-year-old fell out of favour after Jose Mourinho arrived. He then had loan periods with Crystal Palace and Fulham, before suffering an injury.
The three-time Netherlands international has made 21 appearances in total for Manchester United.