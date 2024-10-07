Jong Oranje boss Michael Reiziger has been hit with four dropouts ahead of the final European Championship qualifier against Sweden.
Netherlands take on Mexico in a friendly clash before ending their Euro qualifying campaign at home to Sweden. Jong Oranje are already assured a place at the tournament.
On Monday, Ajax duo Youri Baas and Kian Fitz-Jim, Plymouth Argyle winger Ibrahim Cissoko, and Twente full-back Anass Salah-Eddine all pulled out of the squad.
Reiziger has decided to call-up two replacements with AZ Alkmaar defenders Maxim Dekker and Denso Kasius joining the squad. It could be a debut for Dekker, while Kasius has three caps.