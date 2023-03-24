Ronald Koeman’s second era in charge of the Netherlands began with a tough 4-0 loss in France.
For the first Euro 2024 qualifier, the Netherlands were without a number of key players, meaning Lutsharel Geertruida, Kenneth Taylor, and Xavi Simons all made their first starts.
The start of the match was a disaster for Oranje with Antoine Griezmann firing France ahead before the clock hit two minutes. Shortly afterwards, Jasper Cillessen fumbled a free-kick and Dayot Upamecano bundled the ball in for the second.
Georginio Wijnaldum missed a good chance to pull one back before Kylian Mbappe got in behind the Netherlands defence to make it 3-0 in the 21st minute.
Memphis Depay fired wide from a Simons cross before Koeman acted by taking off Taylor for Wout Weghorst. The change helped stop the goals from streaming but Cillessen did have to make an excellent save to prevent a fourth before the break.
In the second half, France remained in total control and only some last ditch defending and Cillessen prevented the fourth goal until Mbappe netted with two minutes left.
Netherlands barely threatened apart from two Memphis free-kicks, but in the 90th minute they were awarded a penalty for a handball. To sum up a horrible night, Memphis saw his spot-kick saved by Mike Maignan.
Netherlands get off to a bad start and need to bounce back against Gibraltar in De Kuip on Monday.