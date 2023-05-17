Henk Fraser will be the new head coach of RKC Waalwijk on a deal until the summer of 2025.
Joseph Oosting is the current head coach of RKC but in the summer he swaps the Waalwijk club for FC Twente.
Henk Fraser will step in, having signed a two-year deal with the club on Wednesday. It is his first job since leaving Utrecht earlier in the campaign following a training ground incident with Amin Younes.
Fraser has plenty of experience in the Eredivisie, having coached ADO Den Haag, Vitesse Arnhem and Sparta Rotterdam, while he also acted as assistant coach to the Netherlands national team.
Fraser told the club’s website, “I am very pleased to be appointed as a trainer at RKC. I see a lot of potential within the club and I am determined to get the most out of our possibilities together with the players, staff, management and supporters. I look forward to getting started and continuing the line we have taken in recent years.”