According to Voetbal International, Henk Fraser is set to be appointed as the next head coach of Utrecht.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Rick Kruys is currently caretaker manager of Utrecht until the end of the season after replacing the sacked Rene Hake. Utrecht has taken its time to appoint its next head coach and that man is set to be Henk Fraser.
According to Voetbal International, the final details are being ironed out for the current Sparta Rotterdam head coach to take over at Utrecht in the summer.
Fraser has been with Sparta Rotterdam for four years but had already announced that he would leave in the summer. The club is currently sixteenth and looking to avoid relegation.
Fraser is also assistant head coach to Louis van Gaal with the Netherlands and it’s unclear whether he would continue in that role should he take on the Utrecht job.