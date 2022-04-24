Henk Fraser has stepped down as Sparta Rotterdam head coach with the club sitting bottom of the Eredivisie.
Fraser was already set to leave the club at the end of the season and he will take over at Utrecht in the summer.
According to De Telegraaf, Fraser has now decided to hand in his resignation after the club’s management decided to get rid of assistant coach Aleksandar Rankovic.
Sparta will now have to look for a new head coach for the last four games of the season and possibly the relegation playoffs should the club escape the bottom two. They are currently 18th but only one point off 16th.
Fraser’s final game in charge of Sparta was the 2-0 loss to FC Twente on Friday.