According to De Telegraaf, the interest in Vitesse Arnhem star Riechedly Bazoer is growing with three French sides circling.
The 24-year-old has been one of the Eredivisie’s standout players since moving into Thomas Letsch’s back five.
The defender/midfielder is now attracting plenty of interest from abroad, with De Telegraaf reporting that Olympique Marseille, Olympique Lyon, and Lille OSC are all interested in signing Bazoer.
Bazoer has previously played abroad with Wolfsburg and Porto, which was not a success for the former Ajax star. However, the six-time Netherlands international has said on several times this season that he is open to another adventure.