Frenkie de Jong expressed his support for Xavi Hernandez after Barcelona’s 5-3 defeat at home to Villarreal on Saturday.
In an entertaining game, Barcelona came from 2-0 behind to lead 3-2 but then ended up losing 5-3 with Villarreal scoring twice late into injury time.
After the game, De Jong spoke to DAZN, “We still have full confidence in this trainer and his staff, they simply do a good job. That this is happening is our fault, the players’ fault. This really shouldn’t happen like this… pfff… If you come back from 0-2 behind, you should never give it away like that again. But yes, this has happened to us before.”
Barcelona are now ten points behind leaders Real Madrid and after the interview with De Jong, Xavi confirmed that he will leave his position at the end of the season.