Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was disappointed to see his former side Ajax exit the Champions League on Tuesday.

Barcelona won 2-1 at Inter Milan on Tuesday night with Frenkie de Jong impressing off the bench. However, the midfielder was captured looking very disappointed at full-time, because he had seen on the scoreboard that Ajax had lost 1-0 to Valencia and were out of the Champions League.

Speaking to ELF Voetbal, De Jong said, “I already saw the score with Ajax against Valencia in the break and I already saw that they were looking at a 0-1 deficit. But then you still have hope that they will make it up in the second half.

“After the match, however, I looked at the big screen and I immediately saw that the position in Amsterdam had remained the same. I was disappointed, I think it’s really a shame that Ajax is out. “

De Jong knows the game that cost Ajax dearly, “In my eyes, the game against Chelsea has killed them, because the game should have gone differently.”




