Frenkie de Jong scored the only goal of the game as Barcelona came away from Alaves with a 1-0 victory.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Barcelona have been in poor form lately and Frenkie de Jong received criticism for his performance in the cup loss to Athletic Bilbao in midweek. However, he was able to start the game against Alaves, along with Luuk de Jong.
The biggest chance of the first half fell to Luuk de Jong but he put a volley wide of the Alaves goal.
Without the injured Memphis Depay, Barcelona struggled in attack but in the 87th minute, Frenkie de Jong became the match-winner. The midfielder was on hand to tap in from close range to seal the three points.
Barcelona is sitting fifth after the victory.