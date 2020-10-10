Frenkie de Jong believes the future is bright for the Dutch national team despite losses against Italy and Mexico.
Netherlands face Bosnia and Heregovina on Sunday looking to end their two-game losing streak.
At the pre-game press conference, Frenkie de Jong stated that we must be realistic and not expect the Netherlands to dominate and win every game, “It is not that we have already reached the point where we are going to dominate and win every match against every top country. We strive for that, but it is not that we are already the best football country in the world.”
The Barcelona midfielder is optimistic about the future of the national team, “I think we have a lot of players who are already at the world class level or who already belong to the world top. We also have talents that can grow there. We are a very good team and when it comes to some details there are still opportunities for growth, tactically and further forging a team.”