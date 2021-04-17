Ronald Koeman has his first trophy as Barcelona boss as they defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-0 in the Copa del Rey final.
- Follow Football-Oranje on Twitter
Earlier in the year, Athletic Bilbao denied Koeman and Barcelona in the final of the Supercopa, but this time the Catalan giants proved too strong.
Frenkie de Jong played a key role in the final, firstly hitting the post in the first-half which remained goalless. On the hour mark, the Dutch midfielder assisted Antoine Griezmann to open the scoring before De Jong made it 2-0 with a header shortly afterwards.
In the 68th minute, De Jong got his second assist, this time for Lionel Messi to make it 3-0 and the Argentinian then added a fourth before the end.
Barcelona lift their first trophy under Koeman and they now can concentrate on the league. For De Jong, it was an exceptional performance as he also gets his first silverware since joining the Catalan club.