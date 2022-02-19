Frenkie de Jong wants to win more trophies but he is very happy to be with Barcelona and has no interest on departing.
De Jong left Ajax for Barcelona in the summer of 2019 but has had a mixed time in Spain so far and has only lifted one trophy, which was the Copa del Rey.
Speaking with The Guardian, De Jong said he had expected more, “I’m very happy at Barcelona. I’ve wanted to come here since I was a little boy, so that way it’s a dream come true. But of course, I would have liked to have won more prizes in my first two years. I expected more from that, let me put it this way. But other than that I’m very happy here and hopefully, I’ll stay here for years to come.”
Barcelona are unlikely to win a trophy this season with the club out of their domestic cups, while they are well behind in the league. They are in the Europa League but drew the first leg of their tie with Napolo 1-1 at home.