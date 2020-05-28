Frenkie de Jong’s agent has rubbished claims from Italy that the Barcelona midfielder does not get along with Lionel Messi.
A report from Italian journalist Paolo Paganini claimed that De Jong’s agent Ali Dursun tried to convince Juventus, Bayern Munich and Liverpool to make an offer for his client. This was due to a conflict with Lionel Messi.
However, Dursun has quickly told De Telegraaf that the report is “Complete nonsense.”
De Jong is in his first season with Barcelona and according to widespread reports in Spain, the midfielder is one of the only players at the club that is definitely not for sale this summer.