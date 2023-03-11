Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong has once again reiterated that he only has an interest in representing the Netherlands at international level.
Frimpong was in the Netherlands squad for the World Cup but did not make his debut, meaning he could still pick England and Ghana if he chose to.
However, Frimpong is in Ronald Koeman’s provisional squad for the upcoming games against France and Gibraltar and with Denzel Dumfries suspended for the first of those, he has a big chance of playing.
Speaking to ELF Voetbal, Frimpong said on potentially facing France, “Has Denzel been suspended? I thought that punishment applied to the next World Cup. I will have to work hard to be there again. I also hope to gain the confidence of the new national coach. In the World Cup, I supported France in the final. The most beautiful final I’ve ever seen. France has great players and Paris feels like my second city to me. I love it there.”
Asked if he could change his international allegiance, Frimpong was sure, “No one has to worry. I was born in the Netherlands. The Netherlands is my country. I never doubted my choice. I never heard anything from England and Ghana only came when I was included in the pre-selection of Oranje. The KNVB was there early.”