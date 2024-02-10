Jeremie Frimpong scored as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Bayern Munich 3-0 to strengthen their title charge.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
Bayer Leverkusen went into the game only two points ahead of Bayern Munich at the top of the table. Bayern Munich kept Matthijs de Ligt on the bench while Jeremie Frimpong and Timothy Fosu-Mensah were also benched by Bayer Leverkusen.
The three Dutchmen watched on as Josip Stanisic gave Bayer Leverkusen the lead after 18 minutes before Alex Grimaldo made it 2-0 early in the second half.
After 65 minutes, Frimpong entered and the wing-back sealed the victory late on as he raced into the Bayern Munich half before slotting the ball into an empty net with Manuel Neuer in no man’s land.
Bayer Leverkusen are now 5 points clear at the top and they will be confident of taking the Bundesliga title.