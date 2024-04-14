Bayer Leverkusen are officially Bundesliga champions for the first time after a 5-0 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.
After their Europa League win over West Ham United, Jeremie Frimpong was allowed to start on the bench for the clash with Werder Bremen. Bayer Leverkusen only needed a win to seal the Bundesliga title.
Victor Boniface netted a penalty in the first half to ease any nerves before Granit Xhaka made it 2-0 on the hour mark. Frimpong then made his appearance from the bench.
From that point, Leverkusen steamed to victory with Florian Wirtz scoring a hattrick to make it 5-0 at the end. With the final whistle, the celebrating began as Leverkusen sealed their title.
It is the first Bundesliga title for Bayer Leverkusen in their history and a big milestone for Frimpong, who has had an excellent season.