Jeremie Frimpong scored and provided an assist as Bayer Leverkusen defeated Wolfsburg 2-1.
Bayer Leverkusen went into the weekend top of the table and they had the lead against Wolfsburg after 13 minutes when Frimpong slotted in from close range at the back post.
Maxence Lacroix equalised for the hosts but just after the hour, Frimpong pulled the ball back and Alejandro Grimaldo fired Leverkusen to victory.
It has been a successful month for Frimpong, who has scored in three Leverkusen games in a row. He also made his Netherlands debut against France. In eleven games for Leverkusen this season, Frimpong has five goals and five assists.