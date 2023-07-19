According to The Athletic, Fulham have lodged a bid to sign Calvin Bassey from Ajax.
The centre-back joined Ajax from Rangers last summer for around €23 million but he failed to impose himself in the Amsterdam team.
A move this summer seems realistic with Brighton and Hove Albion previously linked. Now, the Athletic are reporting that a £15 million bid has been lodged by Fulham.
Ajax are yet to respond to the offer and it remains to be seen whether they will accept a lower fee than what they paid last summer for the 23-year-old.
Bassey made 25 league appearances last season and has a contract until the summer of 2027.