According to The Athletic, Fulham have lodged a bid to sign Calvin Bassey from Ajax.

The centre-back joined Ajax from Rangers last summer for around €23 million but he failed to impose himself in the Amsterdam team.

A move this summer seems realistic with Brighton and Hove Albion previously linked. Now, the Athletic are reporting that a £15 million bid has been lodged by Fulham.

Ajax are yet to respond to the offer and it remains to be seen whether they will accept a lower fee than what they paid last summer for the 23-year-old.

Bassey made 25 league appearances last season and has a contract until the summer of 2027.




