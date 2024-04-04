Go Ahead Eagles scored a 92nd minute equaliser to earn a 1-1 draw against Ajax.
- Follow Football-Oranje on X
It has been another turbulent week off the field for Ajax with the suspension of director Alex Kroes. On the field they were hoping for a morale boosting win over a Go Ahead Eagles side only four points behind them.
Ajax were still without Brian Brobbey while Chuba Akpom also missed out. That meant Steven Bergwijn began up front.
After 24 minutes, the hosts were ahead as Mika Godts raced down the line before sending a cross into the box. It reached Gaaei, who hammered a volley into the top corner.
Gaaei almost made it 2-0 shortly afterwards but was denied by Jeffrey de Lange, while Godts hit the post before the break.
In the second half, Ajax failed to kill the game and after an hour Godts was taken off for Kian Fitz-Jim. This was possibly with an eye on the Feyenoord clash this weekend.
Ajax seemed they were going to hold on but in the 92nd minute, Diant Ramaj failed in an aerial duel against Finn Stokkers and the ball dropped for Bas Kuipers to fire in an equaliser.
Ajax remains fifth and seven points behind AZ, while Go Ahead Eagles are seventh.