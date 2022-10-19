PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo has admitted he spoke to Erik ten Hag and he thinks it is a shame that his move to Manchester United did not go through.
The winger was heavily linked with a move to England in the summer but it did not happen and he has been in excellent form for PSV Eindhoven since.
Speaking to The Times, Gakpo said on the potential move to Manchester United, “I have indeed spoken to Ten Hag several times,
“In the end, the deal fell through and that was a real shame for my development, because Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. But it was also disappointing for PSV, because seeing a player leave for such a club is also something beautiful for them.”
Gakpo eventually turned down Leeds United and Southampton, “Talks with Manchester United broke down a week before the end of the transfer window. So in that week I still had to decide whether I wanted to go to Southampton or to Leeds United. In the end I chose to stay with PSV, but it was a stressful period for me.”
The Dutch international is happy at PSV, “It’s not a punishment to play here, it’s been my club since childhood. I want to win trophies and do my very best for PSV. But if you get the chance to go to the Premier League , of course you consider it. Fortunately, I quickly came back from that hectic period.”