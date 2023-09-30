Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad is suffering an injury crisis and another two names were added to the list on Saturday.
The Netherlands face France and Greece next month in two crucial Euro 2024 qualifiers and Koeman names his final squad next week.
Koeman will be without Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Memphis Depay and Wout Weghorst for the matches and now another two names could be out too.
Sven Botman missed Newcastle United’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday and the centre-back is reportedly suffering an injury that will keep him out for weeks.
Cody Gakpo then injured himself while scoring in Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur and had to come off. Koeman will be sweating to hear just how bad this issue is for the attacker, who would be leading the line if fit.