Cody Gakpo scored as Liverpool maintained their lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Sheffield United.
Virgil van Dijk and Ryan Gravenberch both began the game for Liverpool while Cody Gakpo was only on the bench.
Liverpool seemed on their way to a simple win when Darwin Nunez netted the opener but Sheffield United dug in. Ten minutes into the second half, Conor Bradley’s own goal made it 1-1.
Jurgen Klopp reacted by taking off Gravenberch, while Gakpo also appeared before Alexis MacAllister made it 2-1 for the hosts. Gakpo then settled the game late on with a header.
Gakpo now has six goals in the league and Liverpool remain on course for the title.