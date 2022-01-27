Cody Gakpo has signed a new contract with PSV Eindhoven until the summer of 2026.
The Dutch international winger is having another fine season with PSV Eindhoven and has been linked with moves to Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich in recent days.
However, Gakpo has no intention of departing Eindhoven just yet and he has extended his deal with the club until 2026. The 22-year-old told the club’s website, “I have a clear goal in mind this season and that is to win prizes with PSV. I will do everything I can to achieve that with the team, the club. The appreciation I feel here is great. I want to pay that back.”
Gakpo has made 116 appearances for PSV Eindhoven, scoring 31 times and adding 29 assists. He has four Netherlands caps so far.