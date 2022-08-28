PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo is expecting a few hectic days before the transfer window closes in midweek.
Gakpo scored and provided two assists in what could be his final game for PSV on Sunday. Afterwards he spoke with ESPN, who were keen to talk about the interest from Manchester United.
The winger said on his future, “It’s going to be hectic, I think. There is interest, but I have always said that the whole picture has to be right. It is a puzzle. I have to see which puzzle is the most correct.”
Gakpo confirmed that Manchester United is an option, “But there are also other options. United is a serious option. I hear it all. I try to close myself off, but that is difficult.”
Asked if Antony joining Manchester United affected his future, Gakpo said, “No, that doesn’t matter to me. Nice for him, anyway.”
PSV Eindhoven boss Ruud van Nistelrooy also spoke with ESPN and he said, “You know how things are going in the last week, certainly from the English market a lot is still happening. We are quietly looking at what will happen. There is nothing as long as nothing is concrete, that is the situation. decisions are already being made.”